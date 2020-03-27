Boris Johnson, United Kingdom PM, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo Credits: AFP)

London, March 27: Boris Johnson, United Kingdom Prime Minister, on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. The UK Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that he had developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus", Johnson stated in a tweet. Johnson will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation, a spokesman said on Friday. Reports inform that in keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

On Thursday, Johnson thanked all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus. “On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus”, he said in another tweet. Boris Johnson Orders Complete Lockdown in UK From Tonight to Prevent Spread of COVID-19.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The news comes just two days after Britain's Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince of Wales, 71, is "displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health", the spokesman had said. Also, the Duchess of Cornwall was been tested but does not have the virus.