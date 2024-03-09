Mirian Santana admitted to buying the document online when confronted by the hospital authorities. During interrogation, she told the police that she was a speech therapist which paid are nearly USD 802 a month. Later, she secured the job at the clinic through an outsourcing company that engaged in a competitive bidding process with City Hall. Brazil Shocker: Woman Dies After Eating Chocolate Given by Palm Reader in Maceio Who Said She Had 'Few Days To Live'; Toxicology Report Finds Presence of Pesticides in Body.

As per reports, the Brazilian authorities initiated an investigation against the accused regarding document forgery. Santana was arrested for unlawfully practicing a profession, committing ideological forgery, using a counterfeit document, endangering lives, and attempting embezzlement. As per local news outlet, Santana was transported to Tupi Paulista in São Paulo, where she will be detained while the Civil Police conduct their investigation.

