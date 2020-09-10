California, September 10: People in California woke up to orange skies due caused by smoke from the wildfires. According to Bay Area Air quality, the strong winds over the past few days transported ash from fires in northern California and the Sierra Nevada into the region.

The skies looked orange even though the air quality in San Francisco, the Peninsula, South Bay, North Bay and much of the East Bay was relatively good. California Wildfires: Smoke Turns Skies Orange, Barack Obama Says 'Protecting Our Planet is on the Ballot, Vote like Your Life Depends on It'; View Pics.

Here's why the skies turned orange:

Bay Area Air quality explained that the smoke particles scatter blue light and only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, thus causing the skies to look orange. There have been certain places, where people saw dark skies on Wednesday morning. Bay Area mentioned that if smoke becomes too thick in a certain area, most of the light will be scattered and absorbed before reaching the surface, which may cause dark skies. California Wildfires Aftermath: Orange Skies Bring Ominous Glow As More Than 25 Wildfires Burn Across The State (Watch Viral Pics and Videos).

Bay Area Air quality's tweet:

The orange skies this morning are a result of wildfire smoke in the air. Strong winds over the past few days transported ash from fires in northern California and the Sierra Nevada into the region. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IGFVDgGLpC — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 9, 2020

Even the mayor of San Francisco felt it was necessary to reach out to residents on social media, explaining how the combination of fog and smoke from wildfires was creating the orange sky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).