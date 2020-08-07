Nunavut, August 7: In heartbreaking news, the last fully intact ice shelf in Canada Artic collapsed, losing more than 40 percent of its area, as the block of ice bigger than Manhattan city. The now-disintegrated Milne Ice Shelf situated at the edge of Ellesmere Island in the Qikiqtaaluk Region, Nunavut, Reuters reported. The development was also confirmed by the Canadian Ice Service.

"A huge section of the Milne Ice Shelf has collapsed into the Arctic Ocean producing a ~79 km2 ice island. Above normal air temperatures, offshore winds and open water in front of the ice shelf are all part of the recipe for ice shelf break up," the Canadian Ice Service tweeted. Massive Iceberg More Than 600-Square-Mile Size Breaks Off Antarctica But Climate Change is Not The Culprit.

Canadian Ice Service Tweet:

A huge section of the Milne #IceShelf has collapsed into the #Arctic Ocean producing a ~79 km2 ice island. Above normal air temperatures, offshore winds and open water in front of the ice shelf are all part of the recipe for ice shelf break up. #MilneIceIsland #Nunavut #seaice pic.twitter.com/fGfj8Me9tA — ECCC Canadian Ice Service (@ECCC_CIS) August 2, 2020

Since the mid-twentieth century, the average global temperature has warmed about 0.6-degree celsius, but the warming is not equal everywhere. Temperature is rising twice fast in the Artice as compared to the global rate, due to a process called Arctic amplification.

