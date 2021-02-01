Beijing, Feb 1: China's primary and middle schools have introduced a ban on mobile phone use in classrooms, among wider efforts to protect students from internet and video game addiction, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday.

Primary and middle school students should not bring mobile phones into classrooms, Xinhua news agency quoted a circular issued by the Ministry as saying.

If students must have a mobile phone at school, a special request should be submitted to school authorities along with written consent from their guardians, said the Ministry.

Once the request has been approved, students should hand in their mobile phones to relevant school authorities upon arrival.

The phones will be kept together and should by no means be allowed into classrooms, according to the circular.

Further measures will be put in place by schools to better meet students' needs in reaching their parents over the phone while on campus.

