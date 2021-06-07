Beijing, June 7: Authorities in China's Guangzhou have asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary in the wake of a Covid-19 resurgence. The city's headquarters on Covid-19 control and prevention also said that starting from Monday, those leaving Guangzhou must provide a negative nucleic acid testing result within 48 hours before departure, reports Xinhua news agency.

Guangdong province, of which Guangzhou is the capital city, on Saturday registered seven locally transmitted coronavirus cases and three locally transmitted asymptomatic infections. The provincial health commission said on Sunday that all of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in Guangzhou.

Seven imported cases were also reported. According to the authorities, they entered Guangdong from Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Canada, Cameroon and India. The city has reported a total of 94 infections, including 80 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 14 asymptomatic carriers in the latest resurgence which started on May 21.

On Saturday, Guangzhou expanded its latest nucleic acid testing drive to cover all residents, after another four districts announced the launch of all-inclusive tests. Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,248 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.

