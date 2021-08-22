Mumbai, August 22: Cryptocurrency mining is becoming popular these days, and people are showing interest in various apps related to this. However, many hackers or mischievous elements are duping people by making malicious apps. Recently, search engine giant Google has removed eight such malicious apps which contained dangerous malware and adware from the play store. Cryptocurrency Heist in Japan: Hackers Steal Nearly $100 Million From Liquid Company's Wallets.

According to reports by Security firm Trend Micro, it was found that the eight apps which were removed by the search engine giant were luring victims to watch ads to pay for subscription services of an average monthly fee of around USD 15. These apps are also charging people for mining capabilities without giving them anything in return. What Is CumRocket? Here's All You Need To Know About The Cryptocurrency That Surged After Elon Musks' Cryptic Tweet.

Here Is The List Of Eight Malicious Apps Removed From The Google Play Store:

BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining

Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining

Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining

Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System

Bitcoin 2021

MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & BTC miner

Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

As per Kalinga TV’s report, people had to pay USD 12.99, or around Rs, 966 o download Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining app and USD 5.999 or around Rs 445) to download the Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System app. Notably, over 120 fake cryptocurrency mining apps are still available online, which are duping people.

It is advised that people should review apps carefully before downloading. Fake apps generally receive many 5-star ratings once they are launched. If the app stops working in the background, if a smartphone is restarted, it could be a fake app. A fake app generally can accept fake wallet addresses.

