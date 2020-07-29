Beijing, July 29: Chinese health authority said on Wednesday that it received reports of 101 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including 98 locally-transmitted cases and three imported ones.

Eighty-nine of the 98 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported. Global COVID-19 Cases Top 16.6 Million, Death Toll Rises to 659,045, Says Johns Hopkins.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).