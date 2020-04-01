Coronavirus Kills Two Teenagers in London; 13-Year-Old Becomes Youngest COVID-19 Casualty in UK

Coronavirus | (Photo Credits: AFP)

London, April 1: With the death toll due to coronavirus in United Kingdom crossed 1800, reports arrived that two healthy teenagers died in London after being diagonosed with COVID-19. As per the details Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was 13-years-old, while Luca Di Nicola was 19 at the time of their death due to coronavirus.

Accroding to a report, published in the Sky News, Ismail's relatives claim that he started COVID-19 symtoms and had trouble breathing on Thursday. Following this, he was taken to the hospital and was tested coronavirus positive on the next day. The docors at King's College Hospital put him on a ventilator as he induced coma, but could not save the youth. Ismail died on Monday. Coronavirus Outbreak in Europe: 12-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Victim, Dies Due to COVID-19 in Belgium.

Here's a tweet about the youth's death:

Two young teens - Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13 years old, and Luca Di Nicola, 19 year old, both die of COVID19 in the UK. Neither had 'underlying conditions.' Horrific. Ismail is the youngest person to die of COVID19 in the UK. pic.twitter.com/wgqWVP13yW — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 31, 2020

Informing about the death, King's College Hospital said, as news broadcaster stated, "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time. The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."