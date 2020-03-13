Coronavirus Outbreak in Australia: Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Peter Dutton (Photo Credits: Getty)

Queensland March 13: Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton just now confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Queensland MP said, "This morning I woke up with a temperature and a sore throat,” he said in a statement. “I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for Covid-19 ... the test had returned positive. I feel fine and will provide an update in due course”.

According to reports, Dutton is one of the 35 confirmed cases in Queensland. He had recently travelled to the United States to meet with the White House regarding data encryption laws. He mentioned that he was hospitalised in according to Queensland Health’s coronavirus protocol. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Check his tweet:

Earlier in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire was tested positive for Coronavirus. On Thursday, Trudeau and his wife announced that they were self-isolating as Sophie took tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms."

On Thursday, there were reports that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten, who met United States of America President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday was tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after this, the Brazilian President also went into self-isolation.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed that they were also tested positive for COVID-19. The celebrity couple, who were in Australia to oversee some pre-production work on Warner Bros film on Elvis Presley, caught the deadly virus. WHO also recently declared COVID-19 as a pandemic after the disease spread across several countries, causing more than 5,000 deaths globally.