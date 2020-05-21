Police are checking the temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. Delhi: Police are checking the temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/u38LsgCbAm— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020 United States Coronavirus deaths rise by 1,561 in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting tracker.

Mumbai, May 21: The Amphan cyclone unleashed its fury in West Bengal hours after landfall on Wednesday. The severe cyclonic storm stated to be the most intense since 1999, battered the state causing huge damages. This has come as a huge blow to the state which was already reeling under the impact of coronavirus. Check this Tracker for all the latest news around coronavirus from around the world.

The Indian Railways on Wednesday released the full list of 200 trains that would see the resumption of passenger services from June 1. The trains would include both AC and non-AC coaches. The list was released a day after Railways Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that non-AC trains would also restart, in addition to the AC trains.

The total number of cases India reached 1,06,750 and the death toll mounted to 3,303 lives as per Wednesday figures. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently, 61,149 active cases in India.

The government announced on Wednesday that domestic flight operations will restart from May 25, 2020, in a calibrated manner. According to a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, all airports and airlines are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25.

