From today booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees&through authorized agents of IRCTC along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centers and Common Service Centers: Indian Railways. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold a briefing at 10:00 am today. US added 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins.

Mumbai, May 22: The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra crossed 41,000-mark after the state reported a huge spike of 2,345 cases on Thursday. On the other hand, the total coronavirus tally in India increased to 112359, which included 63,624 active cases and 45,299 people recovered or got discharged. The death toll also jumped to 3435 cases. Check this Coronavirus Tracker to get updated on the latest about coronavirus from across the world.

5 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 308, said State Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Ahead of the resumption of domestic flights on May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh on Thursday said that a minimum and a maximum fare has been set for domestic flight operations for three months.

According to the update, there are seven fare bands for domestic flights. The ticket prices range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600. The fare bands have been set as per the flight duration. In addition to this, a passenger would be required to wear protective gear, face mask and carry sanitiser bottle. Airlines shall not provide the meal on board. Water bottles will be made available in the gallery area or on seats," it added.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.