Dhaka, April 5: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged citizens of the country to do their bit in curbing the spread of Covid-19 as the second wave is even stronger.

"The second wave of the coronavirus is becoming more deadly across the globe. Infection and fatality rates of the virus showed a sudden surge from March 29 to 31, and since then, it has been rising," Hasina said in her concluding speech at the 12th session of 11th Parliament which was prorogued on Saturday. Boris Johnson to Unveil Plan for 'COVID-19 Status Certification' Scheme to Enable Safe Return of Mass Gatherings in the UK.

"I know everyone will face difficulties. Despite this, I say people's lives should be given preference over everything," she said, adding the situation will be under control if people follow rules and health protocols.

She urged people to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and avoid social gatherings, including wedding ceremonies.

The Prime Minister also mourned the country's Covid-19 victims, which also include several lawmakers.

She further told Parliament that inoculation against Covid-19 would continue, assuring that her government was making efforts to purchase more jabs.

Hasina also confirmed that domestic flight operations will remain suspended for a week, while shopping malls will remain closed.

She asked authorities to make sure people arriving from abroad are quarantined.

"Take special care of children and the youth as the Covid-19 infection rate is much higher among them, although the elderly people were infected with the virus during the first wave."

The government has been working to make Bangladesh self-reliant in every sector. She also hailed the development of a new variety of onion.

Hasina urged people to farm on every inch of land to prevent food shortage due to the pandemic.

