COVID-19 Scare: Donald Trump Says Anti-Coronavirus Measures Leave Him Out of Touch With His Own Face

Washington, March 5: President Donald Trump complained Wednesday that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own face.

Trump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials on sanitary measures taken to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Coronavirus Scare: Mumbai Schools Cancel, Reschedule Foreign Trips Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Executives explained their enhanced cleaning operations on passenger planes. Then Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, reminded "the common sense of washing your hands, not touching your face." To which Trump, a self-acknowledged germophobe, joked: "I haven't touched my face in weeks, in weeks! I miss it!"