Coronavirus Scare: Mumbai Schools Cancel, Reschedule Foreign Trips Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Mumbai, March 5: As a preventive step against coronavirus schools in Mumbai have either cancelled or rescheduled their foreign trips to the near future. Singapore International School, Dahisar had organised a trip to CERN, the European Nuclear Research Organisation in July, but the school has cancelled it for now. According to a Times of India report, there was another group from the school which was travelling to Imperial College in London and a NASA trip was planned in June, but all travel plans have been cancelled.

Students of Aditya Birla World Academy were to participate in a maths competition in Vietnam, which has been rescheduled for later this year. Schools are also collecting parents and teacher's travel histories. Some schools also had planned sessions with parents. Similarly, several schools in the city have cancelled their travel plans owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has already infected 29 people in India.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 11 people after officials reported fatalities in California and Washington state on Wednesday. The recent death is connected to a cruise ship that travelled from the U.S. to Mexico.

NCPCR Issues Advisory Regarding Precautions to be Taken to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Among School Children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights or NCPCR has issued an advisory to all the Chief Secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories (UTs) regarding precautions to be taken against coronavirus to prevent the spread of infection among school children. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: NCPCR Issues Advisory to Prevent Spread of Infection Among School Children Amid COVID-19 Scare.

Coronavirus Global Death Rate Is 3.4%: WHO

The global death rate of novel coronavirus was recorded as 3.4 per cent, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. The death rate, though comparatively higher than seasonal flu, is lower than what health experts had feared during the initial phase of COVID-19 outbreak. The entire world has come together to fight the deadly coronavirus which has claimed 3,160 lives, WHO informed on Wednesday.