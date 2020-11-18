Moscow, November 18: Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, which has developed a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, is developing three more vaccines, according to the country's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor. Vector's COVID-19 vaccine "EpiVacCorona" was registered in Russia in October. Russia's Vector, Which Developed COVID-19 Vaccine, Discovers More Than 15 Promising Compounds For Anti-Coronavirus Drugs.

"Taking into consideration the results obtained through experiments, we have chosen four vaccines for COVID-19 prevention that we see as promising ones. They are currently in different stages of trials. There is a peptide vaccine, a recombinant vaccine based on the vesicular stomatitis virus, a recombinant vaccine based on the influenza A virus and a recombinant vaccine based on the measles virus," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Wednesday. COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona: Key Things to Know About Russia's Second Anti-Coronavirus Drug.

Vector's "EpiVacCorona" vaccine is a peptide synthetic vaccine. A peptide synthetic vaccine mimics certain parts of the pathogen they are designed to protect from, compelling the human body to produce antigens capable of fighting the original virus. On October 13, "EpiVacCorona" became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19.

Russia had registered the first vaccine against coronavirus on August 11. Named Sputnik V, the vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Russia's Chumakov Centre is also developing a vaccine against COVID-19.

