Moscow, November 17: Vaccines, developed by Russia against coronavirus or COVID-19 infection, have shown more than 90 percent effectiveness, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said. Speaking to Rossiya 24, Mikhail Murashko added that no everyone was showing the same level of the immune response to the vaccines. Russia has registered two anti-coronavirus vaccines and third is being developed too. Russia's Vector, Which Developed COVID-19 Vaccine, Discovers More Than 15 Promising Compounds For Anti-Coronavirus Drugs.

"After three weeks, immunity is formed, well, according to today's data. We see that more than 90 percent effectiveness, and not every person forms the same level of immune response," the Russian Health Minister said. "It depends not only on the vaccine itself, but also on the patient, how immune the system reacts to the drug. And in many countries the effectiveness and the possibility of using it is estimated at a level of 50 percent and above," he added. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: Russia's Vaccine Caused No Side Effects in 85% Patients, Says Developer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V. Developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials. Russia has registered a second vaccine and working to develop the third one.

Russia's second coronavirus vaccine "EpiVacCorona" is developed by the Vector. The vaccine is a peptide synthetic vaccine based on a recombinant virus. Russia’s third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre.

