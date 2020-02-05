Donald Trump State of the Union Speech 2020: Unemployment at Lowest Rate, America Working With China Over Coronavirus, Says US President

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington DC, February 5: United States President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union speech on Wednesday in Senate. Donald Trump delivered the speech, the day when the Senate is expected to vote to acquit him after his impeachment by the House last month. In his address, the US president said that after coming to power, his government had created job opportunity. He stated that the unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century, and it is lower than any other administration. Trump Impeachment Trial to Resume for Final Arguments.

Trump added, “Since my election, we have created seven million new jobs. Five million more than government experts projected during the previous administration. The US President also highlighted his policies of deregulation and tax cuts. He said that his policies which were criticised by opponents -- were responsible for "unparalleled success" in the economy. He also vowed to call back US troops from Afghanistan. Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats Present Case Against US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's Address:

#WATCH LIVE from Washington DC: US President Donald Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address https://t.co/ONx3SdoZAS — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Trump also raised concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus over the outbreak in China. In his address, the US President said that his government is working closely with Chinese authorities. Adding further, he stated, “My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.”

The US President warned Iran against acquiring nuclear weapons. He said, "Iranian regime must abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, stop spreading terror, death and destruction and start working for the good of its own people." He also offered to help Iran in improving its economy. Trump stated, "Because of our powerful sanctions Iranian economy is doing very poorly, we can help them make very good&short time recovery but perhaps they're too proud or foolish to ask for help."

In a relief for Trump, Republican Susan Collins vowed to vote to acquit him on both articles of impeachment. Democrats moved an impeachment motion against the US President for blocking the Congress and abusing his powers.