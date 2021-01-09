Banjul, January 9: In one of the biggest drug bust in West Africa, Gambia's drug enforcement agency seized 3 tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt. There were a total of 118 bags of cocaine on board. The container reportedly originated from he port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and through Algeciras in Spain. Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

“This seizure is yet another confirmation that the Gambia, like other West African states, continues to be a storage and transit route for cocaine by international organised criminal groups,” Ousman Saidybah, a spokesman for Gambia’s drug enforcement agency, told Reuters. Mumbai Couple Held in Qatar for Drugs, NCB to Take Diplomatic Route to Bring Back Couple Jailed in Doha for Smuggling Drugs ‘Unintentionally.’

However, it is still not clear where the shipment was headed for. But the spokesperson said that the drugs were not for local consumption. Various ports in Western Africa have often been used as a transshipment point for drugs like cocaine to smuggle from South America to European countries.

