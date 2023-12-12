Harare, December 12: At least 100 elephants have died in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest game reserve, from the El Nino-induced drought, an international animal welfare and conservation group said. Summer rains are five weeks late due to the ongoing El Nino phenomenon, as dozens of elephants have already died in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe's largest protected area, home to about 45,000 elephants, said the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in a statement. Elephants Electrocuted in Assam: Mother Elephant and Two Calves Electrocuted to Death While Trying to Bring Down Betel Nut Tree at Tea Estate (Watch Video).

"At least 100 elephants are already reported dead due to lack of water," Xinhua news agency quoted IFAW as saying. The organization said the 104 solar-powered boreholes in the park were inadequate to match extreme temperatures that are drying up existing waterholes, forcing wildlife to walk long distances in search of food and water.

Water-dependent mammals like elephants are among the most affected and these and other wildlife species will face a crisis if rains do not come soon, IFAW said. In 2019, over 200 elephants died in Zimbabwe from severe drought, and according to IFAW, the phenomenon is recurring. 293 People Killed in Tiger Attacks, 2,657 in Elephant Attacks in Last Four Years: Govt.

IFAW said the deaths of elephants in Zimbabwe must be seen as a symptom of deep-seated and complex challenges affecting the region's natural resources conservation, aggravated by climate change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).