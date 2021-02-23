Washington, February 23: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person. The Space X founder was escorted to the second position in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index by the plunge of 8.6 per cent in the share prices of electric car maker on Monday. Following which, Musk lost around $15.2 Billion from his net worth and his now valued at $183.4 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Fully Support if Major Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Holders Sell Their Coins.

Experts believe that Musk's Tweet on the prices of cryptocurrency players Bitcoin and Ether saying they 'do seem high,' lead to the fall in Tesla's share price - highest since September last year- which spilled over the business tycoon's net worth. Tesla had recently disclosed that it has added $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Bitcoin Price Hits Record-High of $45,000 After Elon Musk's Tesla Invested $1.5 Billion in Cryptocurrency.

Read the Tweet by Elon Musk Here:

An email saying you have gold is not the same as having gold. You might as well have crypto. Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter. That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error. The system will evolve to that which minimizes both. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021

Another tweet by Musk about Tesla's Model Y Standard Range SUV also didn't go well with the market. Adding to the reports by Electrek, a electric vehicle news portal, about the model being removed from the company's online configurator he said that the model will be still available 'off the menu,' as reported by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos has once again became that richest person in the world on Monday. Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion, around $3 Billion more than Elon Musk's current net worth. The e-commerce stalwart was the richest person on Earth for three consecutive years before Musk took over in January this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).