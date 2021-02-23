Virginia, February 23: Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested in the United States on Monday. Emma Coronel Aispuro, who is a former beauty queen, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. She is accused of helping her husband "El Chapo" run his multibillion-dollar drug cartel and plot his audacious escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. El Chapo’s Wife Coronel Aispuro to Star in VH1’s Docuseries ‘Cartel Crew’, Months After His Life Imprisonment Sentence.

Guzman, the leader of the murderous (and still active) Sinaloa cartel, was extradited to the United States in 2017 and is serving life in prison. He twice escaped from prisons in Mexico before being extradited to the US. Coronel is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico. She had been under investigation for at least two years. She is accused of relaying messages for her husband that helped him make drug shipments from 2012 to 2014 and evade arrest, New York Times reports. Ronnie O'Sullivan Compared to Freddie Mercury and El Chapo After His Coronavirus Lockdown Handlebar Moustache.

Guzman was convicted in July 2019 on charges of drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering. The US Justice Department charged his wife with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States. She also faces charges in connection with her husband's escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and a second attempted prison break in 2016.

According to a Mexican official, who spoke to Reuters, Coronel is not wanted in Mexico and her arrest appeared to be solely a US initiative. Reacting to this, former Mexican ambassador to the United States Arturo Sarukhan said: "(It's) a sign of what's likely ahead."

