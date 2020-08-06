Washington, August 6: Both Facebook and Twitter have removed a post shared by US President Donald Trump for spreading coronavirus misinformation. According to an AFP report, Facebook pulled a post from the President's page for being 'dangerously incorrect'.

The social networking site on Wednesday said that it had removed a video post by US President Donald Trump in which he contended that children are "almost immune" to the coronavirus. Donald Trump Changes Stance, Says 'Can Delay Re-Opening of Schools in Hotspots' as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in US.

Donald Trump, who had been pitching for the reopening of schools in the US, last week said those in COVID-19 hotspots could remain closed for longer.

Facebook removes Trump's post

#BREAKING Facebook removes Trump post over "false" virus claims pic.twitter.com/wEg2umNnrS — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 5, 2020

Similarly, Twitter also blocked the Trump election campaign account from tweeting until it removed a post with a video clip from a Fox News interview. In the clip, the President urged schools to reopen, falsely claiming that children are "almost immune from this disease.

Twitter temporarily blocked Trump election campaign from tweeting

#BREAKING Trump campaign blocked from tweeting over COVID misinformation pic.twitter.com/gK6VJ5dxtq — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 6, 2020

This was not the first time that Facebook has cracked its whip on Trump's post, but it was the first time that Trump's post was removed for violating its coronavirus policy.

US added 1,262 more deaths to its COVID-19 toll in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has recorded a total of 4,818,328 COVID-19 cases and 157,930 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

