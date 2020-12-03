Lyon, December 3: As the countries gear up to vaccinate the masses against coronavirus, Interpol has issued a global alert for law enforcement across its 194 member countries warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

"As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains," said Jurgen Stock, Secretary General, Interpol. He further said, "Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives." Barack Obama Says He May Take COVID-19 Vaccine on TV to Boost Public Confidence.

"It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why INTERPOL has issued this global warning," he added. The Interpol also advised the public to take special care when going online to search for medical equipment or medicines.

"In addition to the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products, an analysis by the INTERPOL's Cybercrime Unit revealed that of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, around 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware," said the official statement by the Interpol.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to authorise use of Pfizer-BioNTech for emergency purpose, thus, paving way for the delivery of the vaccines from next week. Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout 'Can be Managed in India'.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people in Russia have already been inoculated against the coronavirus, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, while presenting the Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over a video link.