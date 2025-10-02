Rabat, October 2: More than 400 people have been arrested and nearly 300 injured during ongoing protests across Morocco demanding reforms in the public health and education sectors, the country's Interior Ministry has confirmed. The demonstrations, which authorities did not authorise, entered their fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (local time), drawing large crowds in multiple cities. The protests were organised by GenZ 212, a recently formed online collective operating mainly through Discord, according to local media reports.

Demonstrators criticised the billions being allocated to Morocco's preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup while schools and hospitals continue to face funding shortages and deteriorating infrastructure. Interior Ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi said the situation turned violent in several cities, including Oujda and Inzegane. He stated that protesters clashed with security forces, hurling stones, Molotov cocktails, and even using knives. Morocco GenZ 212 Protest: Violent Clashes Erupt Across Multiple Cities As Demonstrators Set Cars, Banks and Police Vehicles on Fire Over Demands for Better Healthcare and Jobs (Watch Videos).

Over 400 Arrested, 300 Injured in Morocco Gen Z Protest

🇲🇦 FROM TIKTOK TO TEARGAS: MOROCCO’S GEN Z UPRISING Hundreds of young protesters lit up streets across Morocco - torching cars, banks, and police vehicles in towns like Inzegane, Ait Amira, Tiznit, and Oujda. Anger boiled over after years of poor services, soaring youth… https://t.co/ElJ4G51Fzd pic.twitter.com/LCPLKblN3R — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 1, 2025

El Khalfi confirmed that 409 individuals had been detained. He added that 263 police officers sustained injuries, while 23 protesters were also hurt, one of them hospitalised in Oujda. The clashes also saw extensive damage, with more than 140 police vehicles and 20 private cars set ablaze. Videos widely shared on social media showed hooded demonstrators throwing stones at police, setting trash bins on fire, and torching areas near a shopping centre. Gen Z Protest Over Social Media Ban in Nepal: Thousands Protest in Kathmandu After Government Blocks Major Social Media Platforms, PM K P Sharma Oli Defends Decision (Watch Videos).

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced that 37 people, including three currently in custody, would stand trial in connection with the unrest. Their lawyer, Souad Brahma, confirmed the charges filed against them. GenZ 212, the collective behind the demonstrations, issued a statement expressing "regret" over the violent turn of events on Tuesday. The group described itself as a "discussion space" focused on public concerns such as health, education, and combating corruption.

