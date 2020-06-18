Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says ‘European Union Must Not Be Allowed to Drift Apart Economically Due to Coronavirus Crisis’

World PTI| Jun 18, 2020 04:13 PM IST
A+
A-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says ‘European Union Must Not Be Allowed to Drift Apart Economically Due to Coronavirus Crisis’
File Image of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Berlin, June 18: The European Union must not be allowed to drift apart economically because of the coronavirus crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, warning that populists and political extremists would pounce on such a development.

A day before leaders of the EU's 27 countries hold a video conference summit, Merkel pledged to push for an agreement “as quickly as possible” on a proposed recovery fund and on the bloc's regular budget for the coming years. Angela Merkel, in Self-Quarantine After Meeting COVID-19+ Doctor, Tests Negative For Coronavirus.

“The starting position is anything but easy, but I hope that all member states will now act in the spirit of compromise in view of this unprecedented situation,” Merkel, whose country takes over the rotating EU presidency for six months on July 1, told the German parliament.

She said she ideally would like an agreement before Europe's summer vacation, but Friday's summit will bring only a “first exchange” and decisions can be made only at an in-person meeting.

The European Union last month proposed a 750 billion-euro ($844 billion) recovery fund to help countries weather a painful recession triggered by the coronavirus - building on a previous proposal by Germany and France.

However, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - a group of countries dubbed the “Frugal Four” - are reluctant to give money away without strings attached, and their opposition to grants could hold up the project.

“We must not allow the pandemic to lead to the economic prospects of the EU member states drifting apart, weakening the common single market - a core element of Europe," Merkel said. “We will work with determination against the danger of a permanent deep rift in Europe.”

“We must not be naive - the anti-democratic forces, the radical, authoritarian movements, are just waiting for economic crises to misuse them politically," she added.

“They are just waiting to stoke social fears and spread insecurity. Working for sustainable development in all regions of Europe is also a political instrument against populists and radicals.”

Comments
Tags:
Angela Merkel Brexit Coronavirus COVID 19 European Union Pandemic
You might also like
Nearly 25 Govt Schemes Will Be Brought Together Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan for Migrant Workers in 116 Districts, Says FM: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
News

Nearly 25 Govt Schemes Will Be Brought Together Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan for Migrant Workers in 116 Districts, Says FM: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
Jharkhand Bans Consumption of All Types of Tobacco Products at Public Places In View of Rising COVID-19 Cases
News

Jharkhand Bans Consumption of All Types of Tobacco Products at Public Places In View of Rising COVID-19 Cases
'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis
News

'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis
Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise
PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'
News

PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'
India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh
News

India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
North Carolina Day Spa Owner Kim Lassiter Still Flourishing During Pandemic
Lifestyle

North Carolina Day Spa Owner Kim Lassiter Still Flourishing During Pandemic
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement