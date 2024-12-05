Florida, December 5: Joe Urias, a 34-year-old Florida teacher, was arrested on Thanksgiving night after being found naked in a classroom at Windmill Point Elementary School in Port St. Lucie. Police, responding to a burglary call, discovered Urias with sex toys, marijuana, women’s underwear, and a makeshift sleeping setup.

When confronted, Urias quickly dressed and attempted to flee, allegedly punching a responding officer in the face during his escape, according to a police report obtained by NYPost. The officer subdued him until backup arrived. Urias was charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour, burglary, possession of marijuana, and battery of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a USD 31,000 bond. Thailand Shocker: Chinese Man With Sexual Fetish Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old University Student in Bangkok, Records Video of Sex Assault; Arrested After Sting Operation.

Although Urias was found at Windmill Point Elementary, he worked at another school, Somerset College Preparatory Academy. The academy confirmed that Urias was a former employee and emphasised its rigorous background checks, stating, “We ensure all potential employees pass thorough screenings before hiring. The school also assured the community that it has handled the matter administratively and that Urias will not return to their campus. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

Police are investigating why Urias was at the elementary school, which is not associated with his former workplace. “We have handled this matter administratively and will take all necessary actions to ensure that this individual does not return to our campus,” the prep school said.

