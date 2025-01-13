A 41-year-old migrant, convicted of raping a sleeping woman, has been allowed to remain in the UK due to his LGBTQ+ status, despite his crime. As per The Sun report, the man, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018, claimed he didn’t know that having sex with a sleeping woman was wrong. He avoided deportation to Jamaica by arguing that his bisexuality put him at risk of violence in his home country, citing an earlier attack with a machete and metal bar. Despite objections from the Home Office, a UK tribunal ruled in his favour, citing safety concerns. UK Shocker: Teacher Avoids Jail After Being Convicted For Having Sex With Minor Student in Eltham School.

