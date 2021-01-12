Jakarta, January, 12: Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight SJY 182, a Boeing 737-500 Plane, Loses Contact Minutes After Departure From Jakarta.

TV stations on Tuesday showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the black box. It was unclear whether the device was the plane's flight data or cockpit voice recorder. Indonesia Plane Crash: Body Parts, Debris Found Day After Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 Crashed.

It is to be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation. A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the boxes, which officials said were buried in the seabed under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage.