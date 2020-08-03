Orlando, August 3: Isaias, the tropical storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas and Florida coast, is now moving towards the North and South Carolina. As it enters into the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Centre has warned that the storm may intensify into a "category 1" Hurricane.

“The center of Isaias will then move offshore of the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina later today, move inland over eastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday," Hurricane Center said in its advisory issued early on Monday. Hurricane Isaias Live Tracker Map: Tropical Storm Moves Toward Carolinas a Day After It Wreaked Havoc in Florida.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, in a statement issued in the wee hours today, appealed the residents to follow all directives that would be issued by the disaster management body. The citizens must be prepared with their essential luggage, "including masks and sanitisers", to move out of their houses and shift to shelter homes.

The Governor has also appealed the residents to evacuate themselves only in the vehicles sent by the disaster cell, or as per the orders issued by the local administration. They were warned against driving themselves to safer locations due to rampant flooding that was expected with the onset of the storm.

"You pack your emergency kit, follow local evacuation orders, stay in a safe place and never drive through flooded roadways," Cooper said, adding that frequent use of sanitisers is necessary despite the onset of disaster. He also appealed the citizens to ensure social distancing at the evacuation centers.

In both the Carolinas, the administration has issued flood warnings. Power outages are also expected, with the electricity lines feared to remain snapped for upto 24 hours. Locals are recommended to stock up their essential food items for a week's period.

Notably, Isaias was earlier predicted to be a category 1 hurricane (a storm with speed of 119 kmph to 141 kmph). The intensity of the storm dropped after entering Florida, with a maximum wind speed of 111 kmph being recorded.

The arrival of storm in North and South Carolina comes at a time when both the states are combating against a surge in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, 1,100 new infections were recorded in the South, and 1,340 fresh COVID-19 cases in the North.

The storm, after moving from the coast of Georgia, will enter South Carolina later today. The next day, it is expected to bring rains and high speed winds in the Atlantic states, the National Hurricane Centre noted in its statement issued today.

