Jerusalem, September 17: In the latest development, Israel has asked pilgrims to come home as Ukraine barred the entry. According to reports, thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims including children were massed at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Wednesday after Kiev denied them entry due to coronavirus restrictions.

Every year, several Hasidic Jews travel every Jewish New Year to the central Ukrainian town of Uman to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement. This year the Jewish New Year will be celebrated on September 18-20. Kiev banned foreigners from entering the country until late September due to a spike in coronavirus infections. Bahrain, Israel Announce 'Historic Peace Deal', US President Donald Trump Shares Joint Statement.

Israel Tells pilgrims to come Home as Ukraine Bars Entry

#BREAKING Israel tells pilgrims to come home as Ukraine bars entry pic.twitter.com/KgLUxKmamp — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 17, 2020

As per reports, the pilgrims are currently stuck between the Ukrainian and Belarusian border crossings after Minsk allowed them to pass.

