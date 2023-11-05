Tel Aviv, November 5: The families of hostages held by Hamas terrorists and missing persons blocked a road in Tel Aviv on Sunday and gathered in front of the Kiriya military base of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Traffic in front of Shaul Hamalech Road in Tel Aviv has been blocked. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Tens of Thousands Protestors Storm Streets of American Cities To Criticise Israel’s Military Campaign in Gaza (Watch Videos)

The families of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists demanded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu not to agree to a ceasefire until all the hostages return home safely.

Families of Hostages and Missing Persons Block Road in Tel Aviv

Families of hostages in Tel Aviv demonstrate in front of the house of the killer Netanyahu. The situation is very complicated. There is no doubt that the Zionists will kill the families of the hostages, just as they killed the hostages through the Israeli Air Force. pic.twitter.com/eL0iJCL3Kn — Baran (@kldlsyb96754496) November 4, 2023

The family members had earlier conducted a press conference in Tel Aviv and demanded that the government of Israel does not agree for a ceasefire. The families said that they would stay in front of the IDF base till their demands are met.

