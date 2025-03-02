Tel Aviv, March 2: Israel said on Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip. The prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept what Israel says is a US proposal for an extension of the ceasefire. Gaza Ceasefire Extended for Ramadan: Israel Supports US Proposal To Extend Ceasefire’s First Phase During Razman, but Hamas Wants Phase 2.

It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted. The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.