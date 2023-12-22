Savona, December 22: In a remarkable turn of events, a couple miraculously escaped death as they both survived separate plane crashes which happened on the same day just 25 miles apart. The 30-year-old Stefano Pirelli and his 22-year-old fiance Antonietta Demasi were enroute to Savona, Italy to catch a glimpse of the sea after a lunch date with their friends when their plane crashed. While, Stefano escaped unhurt in the plane crash, Antonietta suffered minor injury to her pelvis.

The rare co-incidence happened on Sunday, December 17 after the couple's aircraft malfunctioned. According to Dailymail, Stefano was flying a two-seater Tecnam, which faced technical failure and crashed at San Gillio. In a similar tragic incident, his student partner, Antonietta's plane malfunctioned and came down 25 miles away at Busano.

Fire fighters rushed to the spot and the couple were recovered from the wreckage site and taken to the hospital along with their respective pilots. Antonietta sustained an injury to her pelvis and her 38-year-old pilot received treatment for a head wound. Stefano's pilot also suffered some minor injuries.

Reflecting on the chain of events, Stefano Pirilli expressed profound remorse over the incident and stated, "This was Antonietta's first flying experience and I'm so sorry for what happened. The day which had started so beautifully ended up with a tragic incident". Giving details of the incidents that preceded the accidents he said that on their way back both encountered trouble as the sun had set, leaving them in darkness and a sudden mist.

Subsequently, they tried to land at Busano and informed Antonietta of their plan. In the mean time, Antonietta's pilot tried to land near San Gillio. However, as mist and darkness shrouded the area, visibility plummeted, resulting in an unforeseen crash into a nearby meadow, recalled Stefano.