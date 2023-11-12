A lion strolled the streets of Ladispoli in Italy for several hours on Saturday, November 11, after escaping from a local circus. He was sedated and captured later. Several videos of the lion talking a walk in the streets of Ladispoli had surfaced on social media. Residents were ordered to stay inside their homes as authorities tried to find the beast. The circus lion was finally captured at night several hours after he escaped after becoming stuck in a swamp along the Sanguinara stream. Lion Attack: Zoo Owner in Slovakia Mauled to Dead by Lions at Feeding Time, Cops Find Body Parts at Scene.

Lion Strolls on Streets of Italy

WATCH: Lion casually walking in an Italian town of Ladispoli pic.twitter.com/Y6momx7Zth — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 12, 2023

ITALY 🇮🇹 Lion roams through small Italian town of Ladispoli near Rome after escaping from the circus. The predator roamed the streets of the city of 40,000 inhabitants north of Rome. The police, together with the circus staff, tried to recapture the lion – but initially… pic.twitter.com/FNNMQOQHMZ — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) November 12, 2023

❗️The mayor's office of #Ladispoli reports that the lion has been captured. They were able to tranquilize him and capture him. Now he will be sent back to the circus. #Italy #Rome #escape #circus #Lion pic.twitter.com/wpGKUHVPQu — Alexandru Judeu (@AlexandruJudeu) November 11, 2023

