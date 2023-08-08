Lawyers for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have revealed that he is being held in a cramped and unsanitary prison cell, typically reserved for terrorists. Khan's legal team has raised concerns about the conditions of his detention, emphasising that such treatment is inappropriate for a former head of state. This development follows Khan's arrest in Lahore after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts. Pakistan General Elections Delayed Further as Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Says Polls Not Possible Till New Census Approved.

Former PM Imran Khan Detained in Poor Prison Conditions

Lawyers representing 🇵🇰 Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan say he has been detained in a 'tiny, dirty' prison cell that is typically meant for terrorists. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 8, 2023

