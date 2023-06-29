Violence has erupted in several areas of France after a teenager was allegedly shot dead by France police. Multiple videos of riots taking place in the country have gone viral on social media. One video showed a prison being hit with fireworks during the riot near Paris, thereby setting off a loud siren which caused confusion in the nearby area. Meanwhile, the protests continued across the country as people were seen setting cars on fire in Nanterre. Another video showed protestors attempting to free people locked up in remand centres in Fresnes, France, amid riots over the police killing a teenager. France Riots Videos: Violence Erupts in Nanterre After Teenager Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range by Police, Footage of Disturbing Incident Goes Viral.

Prison Hit With Fireworks During Riot Near Paris

WATCH: Prison hit with fireworks during riot near Paris, setting off a loud siren which caused confusion in the nearby area pic.twitter.com/b38yfHGpg0 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 29, 2023

Cars Set on Fire in Nanterre

BREAKING: Protests continue as Cars set on fire in Nanterre, France, following fatal shooting of teen by police pic.twitter.com/mfeBVdtv5B — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2023

Attempt To Free People Locked Up in Remand Centre

BREAKING: Attempt to free people locked up in remand centre in Fresnes, France, amid riots over police killing of teenager. pic.twitter.com/Lh55mYn70y — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

