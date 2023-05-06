London, May 6: King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, on Saturday left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”. Coronation Service Live Streaming: Watch King Charles III and Queen Camilla Crowning Ceremony Telecast From Westminster Abbey Online.

The royal couple are travelling at a stately pace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

Coronation Ceremony Begins

The procession involves around 200 members of the armed forces, centred around the Sovereign's Escort of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Another 1,000 route liners from the forces are flanking them. King Charles III Coronation: Charles To Be Crowned King in Thousand-Year-Old Coronation Ceremony

Once at the Abbey, the King will be greeted by a congregation of around 2,200 - made up of heads of state and government, worldwide royalty as well as community champions.