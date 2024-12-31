Berlin, December 31: Berlin police said a man was detained Tuesday after attacking and injuring several people in the city's Charlottenburg neighbourhood. Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. “Shortly before 12 noon, emergency services were called to ... Charlottenburg because a man had allegedly injured several people — presumably with a knife,” police posted on X. Knife Attack in Gopalganj: 1 Killed, Another Critically Injured in Knife Attack During Mahaviri March Procession in Bihar.

Police said they were questioning witnesses. There were no more details immediately available. Germany is still reeling from a deadly Christmas market attack this month in which five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

