Las Vegas, November 10: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into how cyber criminals obtained medical records and naked “before and after” photos of female patients from a Las Vegas plastic surgery office, posting them online for ransom. The suit was filed in May against Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates seeking class-action status against them after affected information included social security numbers, dates of birth, consultation notes and photos.

The lawsuit states “when notifying its patients of the Data Breach, Hankins further warned that the threat actor intended to misuse the exfiltrated patient [identifying and health information] to commit extortion, informing patients that the threat actor 'threatened to reach out to our patients individually,” reported 8newsnow.

The hack may have involved as many as 12,000 patients, according to a report. The suit states that Hankins “was exfiltrated by a threat actor” during a data breach of the healthcare provider’s computer network on or around February 23. However, the clinic began notifying patients in or around March 14. US: Woman-Only Naked Spa Must Allow Trans Women Who Still Have Male Genitals, Orders Washington Judge.

Three plaintiffs said that they received ransom demands that threatened to release their nude photographs and personal information if they didn't pay. They said they are also at heightened risk for identity theft and fraud. Transgender TikToker Rose Montoya Strips Half-Naked at White House Pride Event, Shakes Breasts; Two Others Display Their Sex-Change Surgery Scars (See Pics and Video).

The complainants alleged that Hankins failed to use adequate cyber-security measures, accusing it of negligence, breach of contract, and violating the Nevada Consumer Fraud Act. One complainant claimed that hackers were able to access her bank account and withdraw USD $1,000.

The complainants are seeking compensatory damages and reimbursement of costs. A future court hearing is yet to be scheduled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).