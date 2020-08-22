Bamako, August 22: Four Mali soldiers were killed on Saturday in a bomb blast. According to news agency AFP, an explosive device detonated as soldiers vehicle drove by in the centre of the country. The explosion took place in Koro region, bordering Burkina Faso. Mali: Gunfire Breaks Out at Army Base Near Bamako, Coup Attempt by Military Suspected.

The blast rocked the west African country, days after gunfire broke out at an army base near Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday. The gunfire was heard at the army base in Kati, about 15 km outside Bamako. Some reports claimed it to be a coup attempt against the ruling government. Mali: Gunmen Ambush Army's Convoy in Southern Part of Country, Kill 24 Soldiers.

Mali is facing a political crisis as opponents of the current president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, have led mass protests since June demanding his resignation over economic woes and alleged corruption. Earlier in May, three United Nations soldiers from Chad were killed in Mali after their convoy hit a roadside bomb.

