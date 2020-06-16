Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Gunmen Kill at Least 24 Malian Soldiers in Ambush

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:40 AM IST
World News | Gunmen Kill at Least 24 Malian Soldiers in Ambush
World. (File Image)

Bamako [Mali], June 16 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 24 Malian soldiers were killed on Sunday after attackers ambushed their convoy in southern Mali, the local AMAP news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's armed forces.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that more than 40 soldiers were missing after the convoy was ambushed not far from the border with Mauritania. Only four vehicles out of 14 have returned to the military base. According to AMAP, eight soldiers survived the attack.

Also Read | Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
AMAP Mali southern Mali
