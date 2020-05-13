MEA Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan, Including Firing Inside Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital & Suicide Bombing at Funeral

Three gunmen opened firing inside Dasht-e-Barchi hospital i Afghanistan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 12: India on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks which took place in Afghanistan on Tuesday. In one of the attacks on a hospital in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul 16 people inlcuding two newborns were killed. According to reports, three gunmen opned giring inside Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul. At least 45 people sustained injuries. More than 80 patients were also evacuated from the hospital. Taliban Peace Deal Explained: US Out in 14 Months, Intra-Afghan Talks and Challenges.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, at Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the Army check post in Laghman province of Afghanistan on 11-12 May.” US, Taliban Sign Historic 'Peace Deal' to Bring Normalcy in Afghanistan; Mike Pompeo Says Afghan Soil 'Will Never be Used as Terror Base'.

MEA's Statement:

India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women&children, at Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province&the Army check post in Laghman province of Afghanistan on 11-12 May: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/espeOOOS1m — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

In another attack at a funeral in Nangarhar province of the country, around 24 people were killed. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, stressed on the need to switch from an “active defensive” mode to an “offensive” mode in response to this bloodshed. He said that the Taliban had not given up fighting and killing Afghans; instead, they increased their attacks. Till now no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In February this year, the United States of America and Afghan insurgent group Taliban inked a peace deal, aimed at restoring normalcy in war-ravaged Afghanistan. Negotiations between the Afghanistan government and Taliban were meant to begin after the peace deal. However, the negotiations between the Afghans failed as the Afghanistan government refused to release Taliban prisoners.