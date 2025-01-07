A 19-year-old girl in Toronto, Canada, has experienced an extreme and rare case of breast enlargement, growing from a B cup to a triple G in just six months following her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Reportedly, the girl, whose identity remains undisclosed, began noticing rapid growth a week after receiving the vaccine in September 2022, with the condition worsening after her second dose. Researchers have linked the unusual case to a benign condition called PASH, which causes gigantomastia, a rare and extreme enlargement of breast tissue. The case, described as the first of its kind, has prompted calls for further research into possible connections between the vaccine and the condition. The girl underwent breast reduction surgery after six months, though complications during the procedure limited the removal of breast tissue. Toronto Shocker: Customer Racially Abuses Pizza Delivery Guy in Canada Due to His Inability To Provide Change, Viral Video Surfaces.

Teen's Breasts Grow to Triple G After COVID-19 Vaccine

