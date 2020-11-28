New Delhi, November 28: Iran President Hassan Rouhani, on Saturday, accused Israel of killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent nuclear scientist in Iran, the state TV reported. "Once again, the evil hands of global arrogance were stained with the blood of the mercenary usurper Zionist regime,” President Rouhani said in a statement, referring to Israel, according to state TV. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi Assassination: Iran Suspects Israel's Role, Asks International Community to Condemns 'Act of State Terror.'

“The assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh shows our enemies’ despair and the depth of their hatred. His martyrdom will not slow down our achievements,” he added. Earlier on Friday, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javed Zarif had suspected Israel's involvement in the killing of Fakhrizadeh. "Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice-with serious indications of Israeli role- shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," he had tweeted. World News | Iran Warns Israel, US Against 'Adventuristic' Steps After Murder of Scientist: Envoy to UN.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday. He was targeted while travelling near Absard city in Tehran province's eastern Damavand county in Iran. Fakhrizadeh was the leading nuclear scientist in the country. The United States had put sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for activities and transactions that contributed to the development of Iran's nuclear programme. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

