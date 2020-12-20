Kathmandu, December 20: The Nepal Cabinet on Sunday recommended dissolving of the parliament in an emergency meeting called by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the recommendation has been sent to the President. Nepal's Energy Minister Barsaman Pun said, "It (recommendation) has been sent to the President," as reported by news agency ANI. World News | PM Oli Introduces Constitutional Council Ordinance After Failing to Meet Quorum for Convening Meeting.

Meanwhile, not everyone within the ruling Nepal Communist Party seem to concur with the cabinet's decision to dissolve the government. Party's spokesperson called the move an undemocratic norm. "The decision has been made in haste as all the ministers weren’t present in the cabinet meeting this morning. This is against the democratic norms & would take the nation backwards. It can’t be implemented," said Narayankaji Shrestha party's spokesperson . Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, Who Was Taken to Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu, Returns After Check Up.

The Oli government was reportedly under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that the PM had issued on Tuesday and was approved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari within an hour. The act gives him the right to convene meetings and make decisions even in presence of only three members.

