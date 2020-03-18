New York Reports 1,008 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll of COVID-19 Infected Patients Rises to 2,382

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New York, March 18: The number of coronavirus cases recorded a sharp spurt in the state of New York, with 1,008 new COVID-19 patients being detected in last 24 hours. The numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo showed the overall tally of novel coronavirus cases rising to 2,382 on Wednesday. In New York City alone, the health department officials have confirmed 1,339 cases. Donald Trump Hints at Compensation For Those Hit Economically, Calls COVID-19 'Chinese Virus' Repeatedly in His Tweets.

Across the United States, the cases of novel coronavirus have jumped exponentially to 7,538 -- nearly a six-fold increase as compared to the past week. The number of fatalities also climbed to 117 -- making the US worst-affected nation by COVID-19 in North America and South America combined.

Regions Worst-Hit in US by Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, New York: - New York City: 1,339 cases - Westchester: 538 cases - Nassau: 183 cases - Suffolk: 116 cases - Albany: 36 cases - Orange: 32 cases - Rockland: 30 cases - Dutchess: 20 cases - Monroe: 14 cases - Saratoga: 14 cases — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) March 18, 2020

United States President Donald Trump earlier in the day hinted at compensating those hit economically by the novel coronavirus. He said the administration would take measures to compensate the employees of hotels, restaurants and bars who are forced to remain at homes for "no fault of their own".

"For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever! (sic)," the President said.

In neighbouring Canada, the Justin Trudeau government unveiled an aid package of Can$27 billion to assist the households, business establishments and uninsured individual workers hit by the lockdown imposed to contain novel coronavirus. In addition, tax receipts of nearly $55 billion could be deferred till August to provide a breather to struggling businesses.