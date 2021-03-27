Islamabad, March 27: Pakistan has conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile which has a range of 900 km, the Army said.

In a statement, the Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the test flight of Shaheen-1A on Friday was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation systems, Xinhua news agency.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military chiefs congratulated on the successful missile test, the ISPR statement said.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officials of various organisations involved in the country's missile systems, and scientists and engineers of strategic groups, according to the statement.

