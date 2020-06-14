Pakistan Ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests COVID-19 Positive

Islamabad, June 14: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his son confirmed in a tweet.

In his tweet on Saturday, Kasim Gilani blamed incumbet Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father contracting the virus, reports The Express Tribune.

"Thank you Imran Khan's govt and National Accountability Bureau. You have successfully put my father's life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive," the tweet read.

A huge number of Pakistani politicians and MPS have contracted the virus in recent days.

On June 13, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal had tested positive for COVID-19.

A day earlier, former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema succumbed to the disease, after a month long battle with the deadly virus, The Express Tribune reported.

MPA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, and Sindh human settlement minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also lost their lives to the virus in the same week.

Four other members of the K-P Assembly, Faisal Zeb Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Zeenat Bibi, and Jamshed Khan, also tested positive for the virus in the previous week. The nationwide tally currently stands at 132,399 and the virus has claimed at least 2,551 lives in the country.

