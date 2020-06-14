Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Pakistan Ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests COVID-19 Positive

World IANS| Jun 14, 2020 02:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Pakistan Ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests COVID-19 Positive
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani (Photo Credits: ANI)

Islamabad, June 14: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his son confirmed in a tweet.

In his tweet on Saturday, Kasim Gilani blamed incumbet Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father contracting the virus, reports The Express Tribune.

"Thank you Imran Khan's govt and National Accountability Bureau. You have successfully put my father's life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive," the tweet read.

A huge number of Pakistani politicians and MPS have contracted the virus in recent days.

On June 13, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal had tested positive for COVID-19.

A day earlier, former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema succumbed to the disease, after a month long battle with the deadly virus, The Express Tribune reported.

MPA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, and Sindh human settlement minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also lost their lives to the virus in the same week.

Four other members of the K-P Assembly, Faisal Zeb Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Zeenat Bibi, and Jamshed Khan, also tested positive for the virus in the previous week. The nationwide tally currently stands at 132,399 and the virus has claimed at least 2,551 lives in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
COVID 19 National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gilani
You might also like
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
News

Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
News

Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Hollywood

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement