Islamabad, August 26: As Pakistan faces its worst destruction, devastation, humanitarian crisis and catastrophe due to flash floods and torrential rains; global financial institutions and donors have responded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's appeal for aid to help flood victims, announcing assistance of more than $500 million.

This comes at a times when floods, cloudbursts and torrential rains have triggered flash floods which have wrecked through major parts of the country encapsulating over 70 per cent of the country under flood water and disrupting road, train and telecommunication systems, millions of acres of standing crops, roads, bridges and disconnecting land routes causing major hindrances in relief operations across the country.

The Pakistan Prime Minister sent out an appeal to the international financial donors, organisations and countries to come forward and help provide resources for the rescue and relief of flood affected people at the earliest. Pakistan Floods: 34 Killed, 50 Injured in Past 24 Hours As Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Flood.

Taking note of widespread devastations and the Prime Minister's appeal, the World Bank announced an immediate aid of $350 million. World Bank Country Director Naiy Benhassine reached out to the Prime Minister and informed of the World Bank's immediate aid disbursement.

As per details, the World Bank would provide the aid in full by the end of this week. World Bank would also cooperate with Pakistan through a comprehensive plan for the restoration of infrastructure after the estimation of the damages.

Moreover, World Food Programme (WFP), also announced $110 million in aid for the flood victims, while the Asia Development Bank (ADB) announced $20 million while UK Aid also announced $1.5 million for medium and long term projects for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with international donor organisations, including World Bank, ADB, United Nations bodies, World Health Organization (WHO) and countries including China, United States and European Union, apprising them of the devastation across the country, caused due to the floods, especially in Sindh, Balochistan and the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province. PM Shehbaz said that a state of emergency was enforced in many districts due to historic rains and floods.

As per estimates by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 937 people have been killed including 396 men, 198 women and 343 children, while 1293 people including 692 men, 325 women and 326 children have been injured in flood-related incidents across the country since June 14 this year.

NDMA data states that till now, rains and floods had affected at least 4.3 million people in at least 116 districts, while over 2.2 million people were still living in relief camps. Pakistan Floods: Shehbaz Sharif Govt Seeks Help From World To Deal With Flood Emergency.

The Shehbaz Sharif government has also announced an immediate cash payment of Rs 25000 for the flood hit families, adding that the government would do what it can do ensure that relief and rehabilitation reaches to every affected person.

"The magnitude of the flood disaster is so high that federal or provincial governments alone cannot fully restore the victims. Emergency cooperation of international institutions, organizations, countries and financial institutions is required," the Prime Minister said. A Flood Relief Fund 2022 was also established to speed up the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

